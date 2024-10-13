Guardians and Yanks to Face Off in ALCS as Sports Highlights Unfold

In a decisive American League Division Series showdown, Lane Thomas led the Cleveland Guardians to a spot in the ALCS against the Yankees. His home runs helped secure a crucial win over the Detroit Tigers.

On the water, New Zealand bested Britain in the America's Cup, leading 2-0 in a series contested near Barcelona.

In tennis, Jannik Sinner credits his strong season start for retaining the year-end top spot, while Djokovic seeks his fifth Shanghai Masters crown in a final against Sinner.

(With inputs from agencies.)