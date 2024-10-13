Guardians and Yanks to Face Off in ALCS as Sports Highlights Unfold
The sports world buzzes with the Guardians' advancement to the ALCS, New Zealand's America's Cup win, and Sabalenka's Wuhan victory. Jannik Sinner retains top tennis ranking, while Djokovic aims for his 100th title. Italy wins the first Women’s America's Cup, highlighting female sailors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 05:23 IST
In a decisive American League Division Series showdown, Lane Thomas led the Cleveland Guardians to a spot in the ALCS against the Yankees. His home runs helped secure a crucial win over the Detroit Tigers.
On the water, New Zealand bested Britain in the America's Cup, leading 2-0 in a series contested near Barcelona.
In tennis, Jannik Sinner credits his strong season start for retaining the year-end top spot, while Djokovic seeks his fifth Shanghai Masters crown in a final against Sinner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guardians
- ALCS
- Yankees
- New Zealand
- America's Cup
- Tigers
- Lane Thomas
- Sabalenka
- Sinner
- Djokovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mediterranean Wind Fails to Favor Britain's America's Cup Bid
Italy Scores Decisive Victory Over Britain in America's Cup
Muchawaya's Heroics Secure a Dramatic Victory for Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers
Tense Sailing Drama: Britain and Italy Clash in America's Cup
Britain Takes Lead in America's Cup Challenger Series Against Italy