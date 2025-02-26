Tragic Fate of Tigers: Human-Wildlife Conflict Claims Two Lives in Dudhwa

A shocking series of events unfolded in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's buffer zone, with two tigers losing their lives under tragic circumstances. Officials reported that a tigress was allegedly killed by villagers after it attacked two individuals in Phulwaria village. This incident has sparked outrage and highlighted ongoing human-wildlife conflicts.

Officials, including Dudhwa Buffer Zone deputy director Saureesh Sahai, confirmed the recovery of the tiger's carcass, which was promptly sent for postmortem and analysis as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. A criminal case against unidentified individuals has been registered at the Palia police station under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Just hours later, a male tiger fell victim to a road accident on the Bhira-Mailani highway. Field director H Rajamohan revealed that the driver, Laxman Saud, has been detained along with his vehicle. Further legal action is underway, as authorities seek to address these distressing events in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)