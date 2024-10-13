Djokovic Reflects on Shanghai Masters Performance

Former world number one Novak Djokovic took plenty of positives from his performance at the Shanghai Masters despite his defeat by Jannik Sinner on Sunday. The Serb, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, rediscovered his form after a disappointing U.S. Open campaign. Djokovic secured his first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August but suffered an early exit at Flushing Meadows to Alexei Popyrin.

In Shanghai, Djokovic played with consistency, reaching his fifth final at the ATP Masters 1000 event. He was ultimately beaten 7-6(4), 6-3, by world number one Sinner. 'I think there's quite a few positives that I can take from this tournament,' Djokovic told reporters, emphasizing his strong performance post-Olympics.

Djokovic's bid to add a 100th singles title was halted by Sinner, though Djokovic downplayed the milestone's significance. 'I've achieved all of my biggest goals in my career,' he said. Looking forward, Djokovic is set to compete in the 'Six Kings Slam' exhibition in Riyadh, featuring top players like Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

