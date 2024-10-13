Harmanpreet Singh Becomes Most Expensive Player at Hockey India League Auction

In a significant development in Indian hockey, Olympic medalist and national team captain Harmanpreet Singh has emerged as the most expensive player in the Hockey India League (HIL) auction. The auctions, which signal a revival of the league after seven years, are turning heads with high-profile picks like Singh's.

Harmanpreet, selected by the Punjab team Soorma Hockey Club, was acquired for a substantial Rs 78 lakh, reflecting his value and contribution to the sport. Expressing his excitement over the development, Singh emphasized the league's role in providing a platform for young hockey talent, calling it a major step forward.

Renowned for his expertise as a drag-flicker, Singh has been a key player in many high-pressure games, scoring 205 goals in 234 international appearances. Vice-captain Hardik Singh also secured a lucrative contract, illustrating the competitive market and bright prospects for Indian players as the league kicks off in late December.

(With inputs from agencies.)