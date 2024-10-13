Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Claims Third Wuhan Open Title in a Row

Aryna Sabalenka secured her third successive Wuhan Open title, defeating Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka's remarkable performance was highlighted by seven aces and 32 winners in the final. This victory marks her fourth title of the year and her 17th WTA singles title overall.

Updated: 13-10-2024 18:38 IST
Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her dominance on the tennis court by clinching her third consecutive Wuhan Open title. Beating China's Zheng Qinwen with scores of 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, Sabalenka showed resilience after a second-set slip.

Known for her powerful serves, the 26-year-old fired seven aces in the match, adding to her lead as the season's ace count leader. Her triumph over former champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals further solidified her stature.

Despite Zheng's attempt to overturn Sabalenka's winning streak, the Belarusian took charge in the decisive set. With this win, Sabalenka, poised to end the season on a high, possibly reclaiming the top global ranking, celebrates her 17th WTA title.

