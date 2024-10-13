New Zealand Extends America's Cup Lead with Dramatic Win

In a gripping third race of the America's Cup series, New Zealand sailed to victory against Britain, extending their lead to 3-0. The race, held under the sunlit skies of Barcelona, almost descended into chaos with a dramatic near-collision before the starting whistle.

The British team, led by Ben Ainslie, were penalized for failing to keep clear, a setback after their previous losses to the New Zealanders. Peter Burling's adept New Zealand team used their superior foiling AC75 monohull speed to gain an early advantage and secure the win.

The competition, however, saw a pause as the fourth race was postponed due to weakening Mediterranean winds. Spirits remain high as Ainslie emphasized determination, urging the British team to stay upbeat and persistent in their pursuit of the coveted Cup.

