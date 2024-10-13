Left Menu

Australia Opts to Bat Against India in Women's T20 World Cup

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash in Sharjah, Australia's stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath chose to bat first against India. Alyssa Healy is absent due to a foot injury, while both teams make strategic changes in their line-ups for the important encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:51 IST
Alyssa Healy leaving the field after her injury (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia's women's cricket team, led by stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, elected to bat first after winning the toss against India in Sunday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. A significant absence for Australia is star player Alyssa Healy, sidelined with an "acute injury to her right foot." Healy, arriving at the stadium on crutches, will be missed in this crucial game, according to ICC sources.

McGrath emphasized the decision to bat first, stating, "We are gonna bat first, put up a score on the board. This is third game here, looks like a slightly better surface than the previous ones." She also informed that Grace Harris and Darcie Brown will replace two players, marking strategic changes perceived critical for the match's outcome.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her confidence in her squad's ability to restrict Australia to a low total and successfully chase the target. She highlighted India's previous victories over Australia as a motivating factor. Kaur also announced that Pooja Vastrakar will replace Sajana in the Indian lineup. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

