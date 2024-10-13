Australia Opts to Bat Against India in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's women's cricket team, led by stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath, elected to bat first after winning the toss against India in Sunday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. A significant absence for Australia is star player Alyssa Healy, sidelined with an "acute injury to her right foot." Healy, arriving at the stadium on crutches, will be missed in this crucial game, according to ICC sources.

McGrath emphasized the decision to bat first, stating, "We are gonna bat first, put up a score on the board. This is third game here, looks like a slightly better surface than the previous ones." She also informed that Grace Harris and Darcie Brown will replace two players, marking strategic changes perceived critical for the match's outcome.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her confidence in her squad's ability to restrict Australia to a low total and successfully chase the target. She highlighted India's previous victories over Australia as a motivating factor. Kaur also announced that Pooja Vastrakar will replace Sajana in the Indian lineup. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)