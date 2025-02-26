Left Menu

Grace Harris's Heroics in Vain as Mumbai Indians Bowlers Dominate

In a dramatic Women's Premier League match, Grace Harris's dynamic 45-run innings could not save UP Warriorz, who were bowled out for 142 by Mumbai Indians. Despite a solid start, a dramatic collapse ensued post-Harris's dismissal, with key contributions from Mumbai's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sanskriti Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:20 IST
In an electrifying display of cricket, Grace Harris blazed a swift 45 off 26 balls, setting the stage for the UP Warriorz's innings against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Despite Harris's powerful start, which included six boundaries and two maximums, a collapse followed her exit. The Warriorz plunged from a strong 79-run partnership between Harris and Vrinda Dinesh to a precarious position, losing four wickets for just 12 runs.

Mumbai Indians capitalized on the situation with standout performances from Nat Sciver-Brunt, who took three wickets, and Sanskriti Gupta, whose twin strikes changed the game's course. As the innings wrapped up, the Warriorz were restricted to 142 for nine, failing to recover from the sudden downturn.

