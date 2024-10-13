Sabalenka Triumphs in Thrilling Wuhan Open Showdown

Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought win over China's Zheng Qinwen in the Wuhan Open final on Sunday. Sabalenka, the world's number two, seemed to stumble mid-match but ultimately prevailed in a thrilling 6-3 5-7 6-3 contest.

This victory marks Sabalenka's third consecutive title in Wuhan, earning her an additional 1000 points in the WTA rankings and closing the gap with top-ranked Iga Swiatek. With the WTA Finals in Riyadh looming, the competition to end the year as world number one heats up.

Despite losing the second set, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her ability to regroup and seize victory. Meanwhile, Zheng saw the match as a sign of progress, aiming to further close the competitive gap with Sabalenka in future encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)