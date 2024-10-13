Sabalenka Triumphs in Thrilling Wuhan Open Showdown
Aryna Sabalenka overcame Zheng Qinwen to win the Wuhan Open in a challenging three-set final. Despite losing focus mid-match, Sabalenka secured her third title in Wuhan. The victory narrows her gap with Iga Swiatek in WTA rankings, intensifying the race for year-end number one status.
- Country:
- China
Aryna Sabalenka secured a hard-fought win over China's Zheng Qinwen in the Wuhan Open final on Sunday. Sabalenka, the world's number two, seemed to stumble mid-match but ultimately prevailed in a thrilling 6-3 5-7 6-3 contest.
This victory marks Sabalenka's third consecutive title in Wuhan, earning her an additional 1000 points in the WTA rankings and closing the gap with top-ranked Iga Swiatek. With the WTA Finals in Riyadh looming, the competition to end the year as world number one heats up.
Despite losing the second set, Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her ability to regroup and seize victory. Meanwhile, Zheng saw the match as a sign of progress, aiming to further close the competitive gap with Sabalenka in future encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)