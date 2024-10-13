Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago

Ruth Chepngetich set a remarkable new standard in women's marathon running, breaking the world record with a time of 2:09:56 in Chicago.

The Kenyan athlete separated herself from the pack by the halfway mark, eventually leading her to a comfortable victory over Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede and fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai.

Chepngetich, a former world champion, expressed her delight in achieving her dream and a world record performance. The victory was also a tribute to her late compatriot Kelvin Kiptum.

