Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago
Ruth Chepngetich set a new women's marathon world record in Chicago, finishing in 2:09:56. She led the race from the halfway point and continued to dominate, ultimately surpassing Tigst Assefa's previous record. Chepngetich dedicated her victory to the late Kelvin Kiptum.
Ruth Chepngetich set a remarkable new standard in women's marathon running, breaking the world record with a time of 2:09:56 in Chicago.
The Kenyan athlete separated herself from the pack by the halfway mark, eventually leading her to a comfortable victory over Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede and fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai.
Chepngetich, a former world champion, expressed her delight in achieving her dream and a world record performance. The victory was also a tribute to her late compatriot Kelvin Kiptum.
