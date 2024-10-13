Left Menu

Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Women's Marathon World Record in Chicago

Ruth Chepngetich set a new women's marathon world record in Chicago, finishing in 2:09:56. She led the race from the halfway point and continued to dominate, ultimately surpassing Tigst Assefa's previous record. Chepngetich dedicated her victory to the late Kelvin Kiptum.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ruth Chepngetich set a remarkable new standard in women's marathon running, breaking the world record with a time of 2:09:56 in Chicago.

The Kenyan athlete separated herself from the pack by the halfway mark, eventually leading her to a comfortable victory over Ethiopia's Sutume Kebede and fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai.

Chepngetich, a former world champion, expressed her delight in achieving her dream and a world record performance. The victory was also a tribute to her late compatriot Kelvin Kiptum.

