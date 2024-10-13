Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Victory Against Reigning Champions Australia

India aims for victory in the T20 World Cup against Australia, chasing 152 runs. Highlights include Grace Harris scoring 40 for Australia, and notable Indian bowlers like Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma taking two wickets each. A few team changes were made due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:19 IST
In a thrilling T20 World Cup Group A match, India has been tasked with a target of 152 runs against defending champions Australia. The game took place on Sunday, creating an intense atmosphere.

Australia, choosing to bat first, posted a total of 151 for 8, with standout performances from opener Grace Harris, who scored 40 off 41 balls. Support came from Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry, contributing 32 runs each. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma were pivotal for the Indian bowling attack, claiming two wickets apiece.

The match saw strategic changes with India bringing seamer Pooja Vastrakar into the playing XI, replacing Sajeevan Sajana. Australia also adjusted their lineup, welcoming back Grace Harris and Darcie Brown. However, just before the match commenced, India dealt with an unexpected blow as Asha Sobhana was replaced by Radha Yadav due to injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

