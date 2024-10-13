New Zealand's America's Cup Dominance: A Thrilling Showdown

New Zealand has solidified its America's Cup lead, advancing to 3-0 against Britain in the first-to-seven series. The race experienced a tense moment when the boats nearly collided, resulting in a penalty for the British team.

The planned fourth race was postponed due to unstable Mediterranean winds but will continue on Monday. The penalty required Britain to drop 75 meters behind New Zealand, granting the latter an initial advantage.

Despite challenges, British skipper Ben Ainslie expressed determination to improve performance and remain competitive. New Zealand's co-helm Nathan Outteridge highlighted the importance of strong starts and the team's focus on maintaining their edge.

