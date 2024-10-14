Left Menu

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Australian Star

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green requires surgery for a stress fracture in his spine, ruling him out for six months. This injury impacts Green's availability for important series, including the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. Green's absence will necessitate changes in Australia's batting and bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:23 IST
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cameron Green, Australia's promising all-rounder, is set to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his lower spine, sidelining him for six months, including the high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. The 25-year-old was found to have the injury following recent back pain.

The surgery decision follows a week-long evaluation and aims to stabilize an unusual defect contributing to Green's recurring stress fractures. Cricket Australia considered both surgery and rehabilitation but chose the former to safeguard Green's future in international cricket.

Green's absence poses a challenge for Australia's lineup, particularly in replacing his all-round capabilities. This has prompted speculations about changes in Australia's batting order and a search for someone to cover his bowling duties in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

