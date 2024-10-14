Left Menu

Pat Cummins Leads Aussie Squad in ODI Series Against Pakistan, Marsh and Head Absent

Pat Cummins will captivate Australia's squad in the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. Notably, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will be absent due to paternity leave, while Cameron Green misses out due to surgery. The series will provide players like Matthew Short opportunities to shine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:14 IST
Pat Cummins (Photo: Cricket Australia/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pat Cummins is set to captain Australia's team during the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan. Renowned for their aggressive play, Australia will be without key players Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom are on paternity leave.

As they prepare for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, the Australian team sees the absence of young all-rounder Cameron Green due to back surgery. George Bailey, Chair of Selectors, emphasized the importance of this series as a preparatory phase ahead of their Test summer.

Marcus Stoinis returns to the ODI side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. The series, starting November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, offers an opportunity for newcomers like Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk to establish themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

