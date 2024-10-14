Amandine Henry Bids Farewell to International Soccer
Amandine Henry, a former captain of France's national women's team, announced her retirement from international soccer. The 35-year-old midfielder, who earned 109 caps and scored 14 goals since her debut in 2009, shared the news after recently playing for Toluca in Mexico.
Expressing her sentiments on social media, Henry reflected on her career marked by passion and challenges. She described her years defending the national colors as some of the most rewarding and emotion-inducing experiences of her life.
Despite returning to the 2023 World Cup squad after former coach Corrine Diacre's departure, a calf injury forced her to withdraw. Known for her remarkable success with Olympique Lyonnaise, where she won seven Women's Champions League titles, Henry currently graces the pitch for Mexican club Toluca.
