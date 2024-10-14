Left Menu

Amandine Henry Bids Farewell to International Soccer

Amandine Henry, a former captain of France's national women's team, announced her retirement from international soccer. The 35-year-old midfielder, who earned 109 caps and scored 14 goals since her debut in 2009, shared the news after recently playing for Toluca in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:23 IST
Amandine Henry Bids Farewell to International Soccer

Former French soccer captain Amandine Henry declared her retirement from international competition on Sunday. With a distinguished career spanning over a decade, Henry earned her first cap in 2009 and went on to represent France 109 times, netting 14 goals during her tenure.

Expressing her sentiments on social media, Henry reflected on her career marked by passion and challenges. She described her years defending the national colors as some of the most rewarding and emotion-inducing experiences of her life.

Despite returning to the 2023 World Cup squad after former coach Corrine Diacre's departure, a calf injury forced her to withdraw. Known for her remarkable success with Olympique Lyonnaise, where she won seven Women's Champions League titles, Henry currently graces the pitch for Mexican club Toluca.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024