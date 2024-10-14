Amandine Henry Bids Farewell to International Soccer

Former French soccer captain Amandine Henry declared her retirement from international competition on Sunday. With a distinguished career spanning over a decade, Henry earned her first cap in 2009 and went on to represent France 109 times, netting 14 goals during her tenure.

Expressing her sentiments on social media, Henry reflected on her career marked by passion and challenges. She described her years defending the national colors as some of the most rewarding and emotion-inducing experiences of her life.

Despite returning to the 2023 World Cup squad after former coach Corrine Diacre's departure, a calf injury forced her to withdraw. Known for her remarkable success with Olympique Lyonnaise, where she won seven Women's Champions League titles, Henry currently graces the pitch for Mexican club Toluca.

(With inputs from agencies.)