Left Menu

Lamine Yamal's Hamstring Strain: A Setback for Barcelona Star

Tests confirmed that Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal suffered a strain in his left hamstring while on duty with Spain. The 17-year-old forward was sent back to Barcelona to avoid further injury. He is expected to miss Spain's Nations League match against Serbia but should return soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:12 IST
Lamine Yamal's Hamstring Strain: A Setback for Barcelona Star
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sustained a left hamstring strain, confirmed after leaving Spain's squad. This precautionary measure follows a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the Nations League.

The 17-year-old forward was sent home to prevent further injury, with no definitive timeline on his return. Yamal is anticipated for the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on October 23.

Spain replaced Yamal with Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme for the upcoming Nations League game against Serbia. In the current season, Yamal has already contributed significantly with five goals in 11 games for Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024