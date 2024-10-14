Lamine Yamal's Hamstring Strain: A Setback for Barcelona Star

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sustained a left hamstring strain, confirmed after leaving Spain's squad. This precautionary measure follows a 1-0 victory over Denmark in the Nations League.

The 17-year-old forward was sent home to prevent further injury, with no definitive timeline on his return. Yamal is anticipated for the Champions League match against Bayern Munich on October 23.

Spain replaced Yamal with Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme for the upcoming Nations League game against Serbia. In the current season, Yamal has already contributed significantly with five goals in 11 games for Barcelona.

