Ranji Trophy Day Four: Bhatt and Singh Shine with Sensational Six-Wicket Hauls

The fourth day of the Ranji Trophy witnessed remarkable performances as Bhargav Bhatt and Gurjapneet Singh claimed six-wicket hauls, propelling Baroda and Tamil Nadu to significant wins. Intense matches across states resulted in strategic victories, narrow draws, and standout individual performances, framing a thrilling chapter in India's premier domestic cricket tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:47 IST
Gurjapneet Singh. (Photo- TNCA X). Image Credit: ANI
The fourth day of the Ranji Trophy came to an exhilarating close on Monday, highlighted by exceptional bowling performances from Bhargav Bhatt and Gurjapneet Singh. The duo's six-wicket hauls were crucial in securing victories for Baroda and Tamil Nadu respectively in what proved to be a day of gripping encounters.

Baroda triumphed over Mumbai, who fell 84 runs short of their 262-run target, overwhelmed by Bhatt's spin magic. His impressive figures of 4-53 and 6-55 earned him the Player of the Match accolade. Meanwhile, in an emphatic debut, Tamil Nadu's Singh dismantled Saurashtra's innings with figures of 6-22, leading his side to victory by an innings and 70 runs.

Elsewhere, Andhra succumbed to Vidarbha's 74-run win, thanks to Atharva Taide's century and a joint bowling effort from Aditya Thakare and Harsh Dubey. Matches across India varied in results, with some drawn after rain disruptions, as in the match between Tripura and Odisha, while others, like the tantalizing draw between Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, showcased spirited cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

