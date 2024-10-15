Former Cricketer Blames Pitch Curator for Pakistan's Defeat in Multan Test

Former cricketer Basit Ali has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's pitch curator, Tony Hemming, accusing the Australian of lacking the expertise needed to prepare conducive pitches. This comes in the wake of Pakistan's devastating innings and 47-run defeat to England in the scorching Multan heat, during the first Test.

The Multan pitch notably provided little assistance to spinners. England's Shoaib Bashir claimed only one wicket between the innings, while seasoned spinner Jack Leach relied more on his skills than the surface itself. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed bowled 35 overs, conceded 174 runs, and went wicketless before being hospitalized due to illness, while others like Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha found success but struggled with consistency.

Basit expressed his dissatisfaction with Hemming, highlighting the need for strategic pitch preparation akin to India's methodology. He lamented the lack of expected pitch spin over five days and questioned the choice of appointing an Australian curator. With hopes pinned on improved spin conditions, Pakistan named a spin-heavy side for the second Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)