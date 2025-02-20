England Unveils Starting XI for ICC Champions Trophy Clash Against Rivals Australia

England has revealed its starting XI for the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals Australia, set to take place in Group D on February 22 in Lahore. The announcement comes as England embarks on a challenging campaign that features subsequent matches against Afghanistan on February 26 and South Africa on March 1.

Captain Jos Buttler leads a squad with three changes from the final ODI against India earlier this month. Returning wicket-keeper Jamie Smith will assume his position behind the stumps. The pace attack includes Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Mark Wood, while Adil Rashid spearheads the spin department, supported by part-time bowlers Liam Livingstone and Joe Root.

England's ODI performance has been inconsistent since their 2023 World Cup triumph. Under new head coach McCullum, England's team has struggled to adapt 'Bazball' cricket philosophy to the white-ball format, evident in four consecutive ODI series losses. Since the last World Cup, England has underperformed, winning just four of 14 ODIs.

