Jamie Smith's Triumphant Return in England's Champions Trophy Campaign

Jamie Smith returns from injury to play a key role in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia. Smith, who missed a series in India due to a calf injury, surprises as a number three batsman. England faces crucial matches to advance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:11 IST
Champions Trophy

Jamie Smith makes a dramatic return from injury to take a pivotal role in England's Champions Trophy clash against Australia, set to take place in Lahore. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper, previously sidelined due to a calf injury, steps in at a surprisingly high position of number three in the batting order.

Phil Salt, who had been England's interim wicketkeeper during their recent series loss in India, steps back to allow Smith's return but continues his role in the opening partnership with Ben Duckett. The lineup adjustment also sees notable players like Joe Root and Jos Buttler moving down the order.

With the tournament's tight competition, England must secure at least two wins in their Group B matches against formidable opponents such as Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

