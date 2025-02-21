Jamie Smith's Triumphant Return in England's Champions Trophy Campaign
Jamie Smith returns from injury to play a key role in England's Champions Trophy opener against Australia. Smith, who missed a series in India due to a calf injury, surprises as a number three batsman. England faces crucial matches to advance in the tournament.
Jamie Smith makes a dramatic return from injury to take a pivotal role in England's Champions Trophy clash against Australia, set to take place in Lahore. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper, previously sidelined due to a calf injury, steps in at a surprisingly high position of number three in the batting order.
Phil Salt, who had been England's interim wicketkeeper during their recent series loss in India, steps back to allow Smith's return but continues his role in the opening partnership with Ben Duckett. The lineup adjustment also sees notable players like Joe Root and Jos Buttler moving down the order.
With the tournament's tight competition, England must secure at least two wins in their Group B matches against formidable opponents such as Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wedding Feast Turns Toxic: Mass Food Poisoning in Lahore
Kiwis Triumph Over Proteas with Commanding Win in Lahore
Mystery Deepens: Missing Sambhal Resident Found in Lahore Jail
Pakistan Unveils ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Grand Ceremony at Lahore Fort
Ben Duckett Cleared for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concerns