Jamie Smith's Triumphant Return in England's Champions Trophy Campaign

Jamie Smith makes a dramatic return from injury to take a pivotal role in England's Champions Trophy clash against Australia, set to take place in Lahore. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper, previously sidelined due to a calf injury, steps in at a surprisingly high position of number three in the batting order.

Phil Salt, who had been England's interim wicketkeeper during their recent series loss in India, steps back to allow Smith's return but continues his role in the opening partnership with Ben Duckett. The lineup adjustment also sees notable players like Joe Root and Jos Buttler moving down the order.

With the tournament's tight competition, England must secure at least two wins in their Group B matches against formidable opponents such as Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)