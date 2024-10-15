Rocky Elsom Fights Back Against Legal Allegations
Former Australia rugby captain Rocky Elsom denies allegations of forgery and embezzlement as Narbonne club president. A warrant is issued for his arrest after a court verdict. Elsom claims no opportunity to defend in court and plans to appeal the decision.
Rocky Elsom, former captain of Australia's rugby union team, is challenging accusations of forgery and embezzlement during his tenure as president of the French club Narbonne. The 41-year-old, facing an international arrest warrant after being found guilty last week, insists he was denied a fair trial.
Elsom stated in a Sydney Morning Herald report that the court proceedings took place without his knowledge or participation. "Being barred from defending the charges is a blatant miscarriage of justice," he expressed.
Having not been questioned nor informed throughout the legal process, Elsom is set to appeal the verdict with legal representation. A seasoned blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and served as Wallabies captain from 2009 to 2011. He now teaches at a Dublin school.
