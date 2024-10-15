Left Menu

Rocky Elsom Fights Back Against Legal Allegations

Former Australia rugby captain Rocky Elsom denies allegations of forgery and embezzlement as Narbonne club president. A warrant is issued for his arrest after a court verdict. Elsom claims no opportunity to defend in court and plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:29 IST
Rocky Elsom, former captain of Australia's rugby union team, is challenging accusations of forgery and embezzlement during his tenure as president of the French club Narbonne. The 41-year-old, facing an international arrest warrant after being found guilty last week, insists he was denied a fair trial.

Elsom stated in a Sydney Morning Herald report that the court proceedings took place without his knowledge or participation. "Being barred from defending the charges is a blatant miscarriage of justice," he expressed.

Having not been questioned nor informed throughout the legal process, Elsom is set to appeal the verdict with legal representation. A seasoned blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and served as Wallabies captain from 2009 to 2011. He now teaches at a Dublin school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

