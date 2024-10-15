Left Menu

French Rugby Opposition to 20-Minute Red Card

French rugby authorities criticize the proposed 20-minute red card trial, arguing it encourages aggressive play and endangers player safety. The scheme, backed for further trials by World Rugby, is contested by French governing bodies, who demand decisions based on concrete data ensuring player welfare and game integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:53 IST
The French rugby leadership has slammed the proposed global trial of a 20-minute red card, suggesting it may promote aggressive play and raise injury risks. This rule variation, initially tested in southern hemisphere competitions, allows a red-carded player to be replaced by a teammate after 20 minutes, rather than being dismissed for the rest of the game.

World Rugby recently announced its support for further elite trials of the initiative, pending approval at the World Rugby Council meeting on November 14. However, the French Rugby Federation (FFR), the National Rugby League (LNR), and players' union Provale emphatically opposed it in a joint statement, emphasizing the importance of the red card in deterring dangerous behavior and preserving player safety.

Vice-President of the FFR, Jean-Marc Lhermet, noted that reducing sanctions for severe misconduct undermines fair play and player safety. The statement highlighted inconclusive trial results and the lack of solid statistics to support the effectiveness of the 20-minute red card in enhancing game safety. As a result, French rugby representatives call for World Rugby to base its decision on more persuasive data.

