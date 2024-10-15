Left Menu

BCB Suspends Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha Amid Controversy

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been suspended for 48 hours for misconduct, with plans to replace him soon. Phil Simmons will temporarily take over. Hathurusingha's previous achievements include a historic test win over Pakistan but recent performances have been lackluster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:05 IST
Bangladesh cricket head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has faced a 48-hour suspension due to disciplinary issues, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. The suspension was sanctioned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) amid discussions of his imminent dismissal.

Former West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is set to step in as interim coach, with his tenure expected to last until the next Champions Trophy. The BCB's president, Faruque Ahmed, cited issues of misconduct involving Hathurusingha, including an alleged assault on a player and exceeding his leave days as specified by his contract.

Hathurusingha, who previously coached Bangladesh to a historic series win over Pakistan, recently saw his team unable to advance in major tournaments such as the World Cup before a recent home defeat by India. The changes in leadership come amid political changes within the BCB following Ahmed's takeover in August.

