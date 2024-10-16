Tactical Battles Define Asia's World Cup Qualifiers

Australia interrupted Japan's impeccable streak in the Asia World Cup qualifiers with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in Group C. Tony Popovic's side saw an own goal from Shogo Taniguchi give them an unexpected edge.

Despite the defensive strategy implemented by Popovic since his recent appointment, Japan leveled the match through an unfortunate own goal by Cameron Burgess. This result places Japan at the top of the standings, with Australia trailing by five points. Meanwhile, China secured a win against Indonesia in their fixture.

In Group B, South Korea maintained their lead with a victory over Iraq, scoring a decisive 3-2 in Seoul. Other matches witnessed Uzbekistan defeating the United Arab Emirates and Iran pulling off a comeback to thrash Qatar 4-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)