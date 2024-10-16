Drama in Africa Cup Qualifiers: Mane's Heroics Steal Senegal's Spotlight
Sadio Mane's last-minute goal secured Senegal's spot in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, while Ghana faces uncertainty after losing to Sudan. Senegal, alongside Burkina Faso, joins the qualified teams. Several other matches have solidified standings, with notable performances and disappointments across the continent's teams.
Sadio Mane's stunning 96th-minute free kick clinched a crucial 1-0 victory for Senegal over Malawi, securing their place in next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco. Despite dominating with 30 goal attempts, Senegal waited until the dying moments to celebrate Mane's heroics.
The reigning champions, now coached under new management after parting ways with Aliou Cisse, will join Burkina Faso as representatives from Group L. In contrast, Ghana's qualification hopes dimmed following a 2-0 defeat to Sudan, pushing them towards potential elimination from their first continental finals since 2004.
Egypt soared to the finals, Zambia edged closer with a pivotal win over Chad, and Morocco delivered a commanding performance against Central African Republic. Despite triumphs, surprises like Ivory Coast's stunning loss to Sierra Leone and Nigeria's logistical issues have added twists to the qualification phase.
