Patience is Key: Dortmund's Nuri Sahin on Early League Struggles

Borussia Dortmund's manager, Nuri Sahin, has called for patience as the team struggles with their away form, securing only one point in three away games. Despite this, he remains focused on upcoming home fixtures and expresses confidence in their overall path. Sahin also praised Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England's manager.

Updated: 16-10-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Borussia Dortmund's manager, Nuri Sahin, has urged fans and players to stay patient despite the team's rocky start in the Bundesliga. Currently sitting in seventh place, the team has managed only one point from three away games under Sahin's leadership.

With a crucial home game against St Pauli approaching, Sahin emphasized the importance of focusing on immediate challenges rather than dwelling on past away performances. 'It would be fatal to doubt ourselves so soon,' he stated, while committing to work on improving their away game strategy.

Sahin also took a moment to congratulate Thomas Tuchel on becoming England's new manager, highlighting the former Dortmund coach's potential to bring substantial success to the team.

