Patience is Key: Dortmund's Nuri Sahin on Early League Struggles

Borussia Dortmund's manager, Nuri Sahin, has urged fans and players to stay patient despite the team's rocky start in the Bundesliga. Currently sitting in seventh place, the team has managed only one point from three away games under Sahin's leadership.

With a crucial home game against St Pauli approaching, Sahin emphasized the importance of focusing on immediate challenges rather than dwelling on past away performances. 'It would be fatal to doubt ourselves so soon,' he stated, while committing to work on improving their away game strategy.

Sahin also took a moment to congratulate Thomas Tuchel on becoming England's new manager, highlighting the former Dortmund coach's potential to bring substantial success to the team.

