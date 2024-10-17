Sports Highlights of the Week: New Alliances and Notable Milestones

Top-ranked tennis player Iga Swiatek has welcomed Belgian coach Wim Fissette to her team after parting ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month. Fissette, a former coach to Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters, and Victoria Azarenka, brings a wealth of experience to the young champion's camp.

The NFL has authorized a $1.4 billion renovation for the Jacksonville Jaguars' EverBank Stadium. The ambitious project aims to construct the "Stadium of the Future," with completion targeted by the 2028 season. The renovation marks a significant investment in the franchise's infrastructure since its opening in 1995.

In basketball, Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has been named to the All-WNBA first team, making history as the first rookie recipient in 16 years. Meanwhile, in the NHL, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby reached 1,600 career points and assisted Evgeni Malkin's 500th goal, underscoring a memorable night for the Penguins.

