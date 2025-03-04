Serena Williams Invests in WNBA as Top Sports Stories Unfold

In a notable development, Serena Williams has acquired an ownership stake in the Women's National Basketball Association's new Toronto Tempo team. The retired tennis star aims to influence jersey designs and merchandise collaborations.

The Florida Panthers confirmed forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss the rest of the season due to a groin injury, while legendary broadcaster Jimmy Johnson announced retirement after 30 years with Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks announced an 8.5% increase in season ticket prices, citing investments in the team. Auburn University continues to hold the top spot in college basketball rankings, and Andy Murray has joined Novak Djokovic's coaching team in Indian Wells.

(With inputs from agencies.)