Left Menu

Serena Williams Invests in WNBA as Top Sports Stories Unfold

This sports roundup covers significant updates including Serena Williams' stake in Toronto Tempo, Matthew Tkachuk's injury, and Jimmy Johnson's retirement. Other news includes the Mavs' ticket price hike, Auburn's top AP ranking, and Andy Murray joining Djokovic's coaching team. Key player moves and injuries also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 05:24 IST
Serena Williams Invests in WNBA as Top Sports Stories Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable development, Serena Williams has acquired an ownership stake in the Women's National Basketball Association's new Toronto Tempo team. The retired tennis star aims to influence jersey designs and merchandise collaborations.

The Florida Panthers confirmed forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss the rest of the season due to a groin injury, while legendary broadcaster Jimmy Johnson announced retirement after 30 years with Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks announced an 8.5% increase in season ticket prices, citing investments in the team. Auburn University continues to hold the top spot in college basketball rankings, and Andy Murray has joined Novak Djokovic's coaching team in Indian Wells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025