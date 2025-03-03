Serena Williams Joins Ownership of Toronto Tempo: Canada's First WNBA Team
Serena Williams has become a part-owner of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's inaugural WNBA team. Announced alongside Larry Tanenbaum, the team will start in 2026. Williams will contribute to jersey design and merchandise. This milestone highlights Williams' commitment to elevating women's sports globally.
Retired tennis star Serena Williams has taken an ownership stake in Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association team, the Toronto Tempo. Announced Monday, Williams will play a pivotal role in the team's visual and merchandise strategies.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, expressed her excitement in a press release, emphasizing the broad potential of female athletes and viewing women's sports as a valuable investment.
Williams joins a significant ownership group, including Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The Toronto Tempo, announced last May, will kick off their WNBA journey in 2026 at a downtown Toronto arena, with additional games slated for Montreal and Vancouver.
