Serena Williams Joins Ownership of Toronto Tempo: Canada's First WNBA Team

Retired tennis star Serena Williams has taken an ownership stake in Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association team, the Toronto Tempo. Announced Monday, Williams will play a pivotal role in the team's visual and merchandise strategies.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, expressed her excitement in a press release, emphasizing the broad potential of female athletes and viewing women's sports as a valuable investment.

Williams joins a significant ownership group, including Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The Toronto Tempo, announced last May, will kick off their WNBA journey in 2026 at a downtown Toronto arena, with additional games slated for Montreal and Vancouver.

(With inputs from agencies.)