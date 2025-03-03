Left Menu

Serena Williams Joins Ownership of Toronto Tempo: Canada's First WNBA Team

Serena Williams has become a part-owner of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's inaugural WNBA team. Announced alongside Larry Tanenbaum, the team will start in 2026. Williams will contribute to jersey design and merchandise. This milestone highlights Williams' commitment to elevating women's sports globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:19 IST
Serena Williams Joins Ownership of Toronto Tempo: Canada's First WNBA Team
Serena Williams
  • Country:
  • Canada

Retired tennis star Serena Williams has taken an ownership stake in Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association team, the Toronto Tempo. Announced Monday, Williams will play a pivotal role in the team's visual and merchandise strategies.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, expressed her excitement in a press release, emphasizing the broad potential of female athletes and viewing women's sports as a valuable investment.

Williams joins a significant ownership group, including Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. The Toronto Tempo, announced last May, will kick off their WNBA journey in 2026 at a downtown Toronto arena, with additional games slated for Montreal and Vancouver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025