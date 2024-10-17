Left Menu

Running Through History: The Delhi Half Marathon

The Delhi Half Marathon will cause traffic disruptions in south and central Delhi until 11 am on Sunday. Over 35,000 participants are expected to compete, impacting several key roads. Emergency vehicles will have unimpeded access, while other vehicles are advised to use alternative routes.

Updated: 17-10-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:32 IST
Running Through History: The Delhi Half Marathon
The bustling streets of south and central Delhi will undergo traffic regulations on Sunday as the city plays host to the anticipated Delhi Half Marathon. The event, expected to draw more than 35,000 participants, commences at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium early morning at 4:45 am.

For avid runners, the day begins with the Half Marathon open and police cup covering 21.09 kilometers, starting promptly at 5 am, followed by an elite athletes' segment at 6:50 am. Later, at 7:30 am, the Open 10 km race kicks off from Sansad Marg, creating a vibrant showcase of endurance and spirit.

Authorities have outlined a series of traffic diversions affecting major junctions including Bhisham Pitamaha Marg and Aurobindo Marg, to ensure smooth conduct of the marathon. Residents and commuters are advised to anticipate delays and choose alternative routes, allowing emergency vehicles priority passage during the event.

