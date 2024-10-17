Left Menu

Pogba's Passion: Sacrifices for a Juventus Comeback

Paul Pogba expresses his desire to play for Juventus, even at a financial sacrifice. After a doping ban reduction, he's set for a March 2025 career resumption. Despite Juventus' potential reluctance, Pogba is committed to proving himself at the club and on the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:35 IST
Pogba's Passion: Sacrifices for a Juventus Comeback
Paul Pogba
  • Country:
  • Italy

Paul Pogba has declared his willingness to forego financial gains for the chance to play for Juventus once more. The French midfielder, who had his four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months, aims to resume his career in March 2025 and insists Juventus is the only club he desires to represent.

Nevertheless, Juventus appears hesitant about Pogba's return, especially after changing its strategy and revamping its squad with youthful talents. Despite doubts from the club's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, and new coach Thiago Motta, Pogba remains determined to prove his worth on the field.

Pogba, who originally rejoined Juventus as a free agent in 2022, is eager to show his improved form. He acknowledges past mistakes but is resolute in not repeating them, promising a hungrier, wiser, and stronger version of himself to his skeptics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024