Atletico Madrid Enforces Ticket Ban: A Blow to Ultras

In response to sanctions due to fan misconduct, Atletico Madrid has restricted ticket sales for the next five away games, impacting season ticket holders in the ultras' section. The club seeks to maintain its reputation, while authorities evaluate further penalties for recent match incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Atletico Madrid has taken decisive action following sanctions from UEFA and RFEF, announcing a ban on ticket sales to some supporters for the next five away games. The move targets season ticket holders in the Metropolitano stadium's lower south stands, currently home to the ultras, in response to recent incidents.

After fans' racist behavior during a Champions League match led to a 30,000 euro fine and a suspended ticket sale ban by UEFA, further measures were enforced due to a partially suspended home match against Real Madrid. The RFEF reduced this sanction on appeal, but potential penalties loom as the government's Anti-Violence Committee examines the Madrid derby events.

The situation has prompted LaLiga to submit a report on numerous ultra-related incidents over multiple seasons, hinting at a criminal complaint. The club is committed to upholding its image amidst damage to its reputation through concerted efforts to eliminate violence from sports arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

