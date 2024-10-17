Left Menu

Southern Superstars Claim Legends League Cricket Glory in Thrilling Super Over Final

Southern Superstars triumphed over Konark Suryas Odisha in the Legends League Cricket 2024 final settled by a super over. The match was a nail-biter witnessed by over 30,000 at Bakshi Stadium. Heroics from players like Martin Guptill and Pawan Negi led the Superstars to their victorious finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:08 IST
Southern Superstars Claim Legends League Cricket Glory in Thrilling Super Over Final
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion to the Legends League Cricket 2024, Southern Superstars emerged victorious against Konark Suryas Odisha in a match decided by a super over on Thursday.

The high-octane game drew over 30,000 spectators to Bakshi Stadium, vividly showcasing the enthusiasm for cricket. Southern Superstars, led by impressive performances from Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, and others, managed to post a competitive score.

The game saw strong competition, with Yusuf Pathan almost sealing victory for Odisha. However, Southern Superstars' resilience was evident as they clinched the title, cementing their dominance in this star-studded tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

