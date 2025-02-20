Left Menu

Godrej Value Co-Creators Club Cricket Championship 2025: Uniting Architects Through Sport

The Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) Cricket Championship 2025 brought together leading architects and interior designers in Mumbai to foster teamwork and relationships. Held in February 2025, the tournament showcased camaraderie and sportsmanship, culminating in a victory for AHC Smashers over Edifice Cricket Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:55 IST
Godrej Value Co-Creators Club Cricket Championship 2025: Uniting Architects Through Sport
  • Country:
  • India

The Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) Cricket Championship 2025 took center stage in Mumbai, uniting architects and interior designers in a match of skill and collaboration. Hosted by Locks and Architectural Solutions of the Godrej Enterprises Group, the event aimed to forge stronger industry relationships through the popular sport of cricket.

The tournament concluded with a thrilling final between AHC Smashers and Edifice Cricket Club, where AHC Smashers claimed victory. Mr. Fazal was named 'Man of the Series' for his outstanding contribution. The event, streamed live with updates on Stumps, captured the AID community's spirit of unity.

Mr. Shyam Motwani of Godrej emphasized the event's role in building networks and driving industry growth. The GVCC Cricket Championship exemplifies how sports can bridge industry gaps, setting a benchmark for future engagements. Anticipation is high for a larger event next year, continuing to bring the community closer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025