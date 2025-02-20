Godrej Value Co-Creators Club Cricket Championship 2025: Uniting Architects Through Sport
The Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) Cricket Championship 2025 brought together leading architects and interior designers in Mumbai to foster teamwork and relationships. Held in February 2025, the tournament showcased camaraderie and sportsmanship, culminating in a victory for AHC Smashers over Edifice Cricket Club.
The Godrej Value Co-Creators Club (GVCC) Cricket Championship 2025 took center stage in Mumbai, uniting architects and interior designers in a match of skill and collaboration. Hosted by Locks and Architectural Solutions of the Godrej Enterprises Group, the event aimed to forge stronger industry relationships through the popular sport of cricket.
The tournament concluded with a thrilling final between AHC Smashers and Edifice Cricket Club, where AHC Smashers claimed victory. Mr. Fazal was named 'Man of the Series' for his outstanding contribution. The event, streamed live with updates on Stumps, captured the AID community's spirit of unity.
Mr. Shyam Motwani of Godrej emphasized the event's role in building networks and driving industry growth. The GVCC Cricket Championship exemplifies how sports can bridge industry gaps, setting a benchmark for future engagements. Anticipation is high for a larger event next year, continuing to bring the community closer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
