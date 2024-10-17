Left Menu

Billionaire Bernard Arnault and Red Bull Team Up for Paris FC Takeover

Bernard Arnault, in collaboration with Red Bull, is negotiating to acquire a majority stake in Paris FC, a second-tier French soccer club. The move follows a trend of billionaires entering the sports arena, aligning with Arnault's recent deals in Formula One and the Paris Olympics.

17-10-2024
French billionaire Bernard Arnault has entered exclusive negotiations with energy drink giant Red Bull to acquire a controlling stake in Paris FC, a second-tier French soccer club, according to the Arnault family office.

Agache, the Arnault family's holding company, is leading discussions with current owner Pierre Ferracci to secure a majority stake, while Red Bull aims for a minority interest. Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, the deal signifies Arnault's growing investment in sports following recent agreements with Formula One and the Paris Olympics.

The acquisition aligns with a trend of billionaires buying into European soccer clubs. Agache and Red Bull plan to provide resources to boost Paris FC's competitive status in French football, potentially challenging top-tier club Paris Saint Germain. Adding to the credibility of this venture, former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been appointed by Red Bull as head of global soccer.

