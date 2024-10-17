Billionaire Bernard Arnault and Red Bull Team Up for Paris FC Takeover

French billionaire Bernard Arnault has entered exclusive negotiations with energy drink giant Red Bull to acquire a controlling stake in Paris FC, a second-tier French soccer club, according to the Arnault family office.

Agache, the Arnault family's holding company, is leading discussions with current owner Pierre Ferracci to secure a majority stake, while Red Bull aims for a minority interest. Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, the deal signifies Arnault's growing investment in sports following recent agreements with Formula One and the Paris Olympics.

The acquisition aligns with a trend of billionaires buying into European soccer clubs. Agache and Red Bull plan to provide resources to boost Paris FC's competitive status in French football, potentially challenging top-tier club Paris Saint Germain. Adding to the credibility of this venture, former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been appointed by Red Bull as head of global soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)