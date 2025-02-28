Left Menu

Sainz Calls for More On-Track Testing in Formula One

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has voiced concerns over the limited pre-season testing in Formula One, suggesting teams should have the option to trade simulator time for additional track laps. Sainz, now part of the GPDA, argues for more testing days to better prepare drivers and teams.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz expressed his frustration over Formula One's limited pre-season testing, proposing a swap of simulator time for actual track mileage. The Spaniard, who is now a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), shared his views on the last day of testing in Bahrain, emphasizing the need for more laps ahead of the season opener.

Sainz, following his shift from Ferrari to Williams, was the quickest on Thursday, accomplishing 127 laps. However, he highlighted the restrictions imposed by current testing schedules, stating it leaves drivers inadequately prepared. "It feels not enough, feels very little. Ridiculously little," he commented, stressing the importance of obtaining a better understanding of car setups and driving performance.

Sainz advocates for extending the testing phase from the existing three days to eight or ten, accommodating team preferences within a budget cap. He argues this would offer a significant advantage over extensive simulator use, benefiting rookies and teams. "Rookies and F1 teams would benefit because even if the simulators are good, they are not as good as some of the engineers or people tend to believe," he asserted.

