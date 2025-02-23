Left Menu

Aston Martin Gears Up for Stronger Formula One Season with New Leadership

Fernando Alonso anticipates a stronger Formula One season for Aston Martin after learning from previous challenges. With new technical leadership and upgraded facilities, the team aims for improved performance, having introduced their latest car and emphasized innovative strategies to address past deficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:31 IST
Fernando Alonso is confident that Aston Martin will kick off the Formula One season on a much stronger footing, highlighting the vital lessons learned from last year's challenges.

The Silverstone team showcased their Mercedes-powered AMR25 online as they gear up for testing in Bahrain. Despite promising starts last year, expectations fell short, with Alonso's performances tapering off and the team finishing fifth overall.

In a strategic overhaul, Aston Martin has appointed former Ferrari and Red Bull key figures to its technical team, aiming to rectify past shortcomings. As the season opener in Australia approaches, innovation and improved infrastructure promise a potential turnaround for the iconic team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

