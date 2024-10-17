Anneke Bosch Powers South Africa to Historic T20 World Cup Final

In a historic showdown, Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74 propelled South Africa to an emphatic victory over defending champions Australia, securing a place in the women's T20 World Cup final for the first time. Chasing a target of 135, Bosch and captain Laura Wolvaardt forged a pivotal 96-run partnership paving the way for South Africa's unprecedented triumph.

Australia, after winning the toss, showed early vulnerability with dismissals of openers Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham. However, wicketkeeper Beth Mooney and captain Tahila McGrath demonstrated grit in a 50-run partnership, though their efforts could only amass a total of 134-5, with Mooney top-scoring with 44 runs.

South Africa's chase began with an early loss of opener Tazmin Brits for 15. Yet, Bosch and Wolvaardt displayed unwavering determination, leading South Africa to victory. Despite Wolvaardt falling victim to Annabel Sutherland's deceptive slower ball, Bosch, crowned player of the match, ensured South Africa's magnificent win.

