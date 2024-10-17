Left Menu

Anneke Bosch Powers South Africa to Historic T20 World Cup Final

Anneke Bosch's masterful 74-run performance secured South Africa's emphatic win over Australia, advancing them to the women's T20 World Cup final. Bosch, alongside Laura Wolvaardt, formed a crucial partnership leading South Africa to their first-ever T20 World Cup triumph over Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:32 IST
Anneke Bosch Powers South Africa to Historic T20 World Cup Final
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a historic showdown, Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 74 propelled South Africa to an emphatic victory over defending champions Australia, securing a place in the women's T20 World Cup final for the first time. Chasing a target of 135, Bosch and captain Laura Wolvaardt forged a pivotal 96-run partnership paving the way for South Africa's unprecedented triumph.

Australia, after winning the toss, showed early vulnerability with dismissals of openers Grace Harris and Georgia Wareham. However, wicketkeeper Beth Mooney and captain Tahila McGrath demonstrated grit in a 50-run partnership, though their efforts could only amass a total of 134-5, with Mooney top-scoring with 44 runs.

South Africa's chase began with an early loss of opener Tazmin Brits for 15. Yet, Bosch and Wolvaardt displayed unwavering determination, leading South Africa to victory. Despite Wolvaardt falling victim to Annabel Sutherland's deceptive slower ball, Bosch, crowned player of the match, ensured South Africa's magnificent win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024