Rafa Nadal's Farewell Clash with Novak Djokovic: A Nostalgic Duel

Rafa Nadal is set to face Novak Djokovic in a farewell clash at the Six Kings Slam exhibition before retiring. Nadal suffered a defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals but will play Djokovic for the third place. The final in Riyadh features Jannik Sinner versus Alcaraz for a $6 million prize.

Rafa Nadal will have one last chance to compete against his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic, before he retires, as they are set to meet at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Nadal faced a setback after losing 6-3 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Thursday, which paves the way for him to compete for third place against Djokovic, who also faced defeat at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

World number one Jannik Sinner has advanced to the final in Riyadh, where he will compete against Alcaraz, with the winner set to receive a prize of $6 million. Nadal expressed a sense of nostalgia at the prospect of playing Djokovic once more, highlighting their extensive rivalry that includes 60 matches over their illustrious careers.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has faced Djokovic more than any other player in men's tennis, winning 29 out of those encounters, while Djokovic has won 31. Nadal is also preparing for the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga, with a month remaining to ensure he is physically and mentally ready.

