VAR Controversy: Howard Webb Reveals Frustration Over Bruno Fernandes Incident

Howard Webb, the chief of referees, has voiced his frustration over the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision not to intervene when Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was sent off. The incident occurred during United's heavy 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, where Fernandes was shown a red card for a high tackle.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Webb revealed the assistant referee's audio, strongly describing the foul as a clear red card. However, a different camera angle appeared to show that the challenge was not as severe, leading Webb to believe that VAR should have intervened to overturn the decision.

Introduced to aid match officials, VAR has faced criticism for lengthy decision times and perceived inaccuracies. Despite this, clubs voted to retain it. Webb noted that an independent panel reviews decisions weekly, and they've identified fewer errors this season compared to last.

