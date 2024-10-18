The Young Warriors: India's Junior Hockey Team Eyes Sultan of Johor Cup Glory

The Indian junior men's hockey team is set to ignite the field against Japan as they kick off their campaign in the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup. Guided by their distinguished coach, PR Sreejesh, this marks the team's first outing under his leadership, following his illustrious Olympic career.

In previous encounters, India has showcased dominance over Japan, securing a 3-1 victory at the Junior Asia Cup in May 2023, and prevailing with a 5-1 win in the 2022 edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, igniting hope and confidence in the squad.

Boasting new energetic talents eager to shine, the team, led by captain Amir Ali, is mentally and physically preparing for a series of challenging matches, including face-offs with Great Britain and hosts Malaysia, aiming to redeem themselves and clinch a spot in the finals on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)