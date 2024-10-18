Left Menu

The Young Warriors: India's Junior Hockey Team Eyes Sultan of Johor Cup Glory

Indian junior men's hockey team gears up to face Japan in the Sultan of Johor Cup under the inspirational guidance of PR Sreejesh. Eager to reclaim their title after a past defeat to Germany, the team aims to reach the final through a series of tough matches, including against Great Britain and Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johor | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:34 IST
The Young Warriors: India's Junior Hockey Team Eyes Sultan of Johor Cup Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian junior men's hockey team is set to ignite the field against Japan as they kick off their campaign in the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup. Guided by their distinguished coach, PR Sreejesh, this marks the team's first outing under his leadership, following his illustrious Olympic career.

In previous encounters, India has showcased dominance over Japan, securing a 3-1 victory at the Junior Asia Cup in May 2023, and prevailing with a 5-1 win in the 2022 edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, igniting hope and confidence in the squad.

Boasting new energetic talents eager to shine, the team, led by captain Amir Ali, is mentally and physically preparing for a series of challenging matches, including face-offs with Great Britain and hosts Malaysia, aiming to redeem themselves and clinch a spot in the finals on October 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024