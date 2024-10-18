Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs in Chess Showdown
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi claimed the WR Chess Masters title after outplaying France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the Armageddon game. Displaying formidable skill throughout, Arjun secured a 20,000 Euro prize, beating several notable opponents, including R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, in the tournament. This victory nears him to the 2800 ELO rating.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged victorious in the WR Chess Masters, besting French player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the climactic Armageddon game. Arjun's adept performance throughout the tournament earned him the top prize, along with a 20,000 Euro reward.
The competition witnessed Arjun defeating notable chess figures, including his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the semifinals and Vidit Gujrathi. He also overcame England's Sivananda Bodhana, marking significant victories en route to the final.
Facing stiff competition in Vachier-Lagrave, Arjun maintained his composure with strategic plays, ultimately taking the title. His achievement brings him closer to the much-coveted 2800 ELO rating, a milestone he is eyeing in future tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
upGrad Mumba Masters Dominate Ganges Grandmasters in Global Chess League
Ganges Grandmasters Break Streak with Dramatic Victory
Ganges Grandmasters Triumph in Dramatic Chess Showdown
Chess's Young Prodigies: India's Pursuit of the Next Grandmaster
Vidit Gujrathi Calls for Professional Overhaul in Chess Scheduling