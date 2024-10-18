Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs in Chess Showdown

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi claimed the WR Chess Masters title after outplaying France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the Armageddon game. Displaying formidable skill throughout, Arjun secured a 20,000 Euro prize, beating several notable opponents, including R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi, in the tournament. This victory nears him to the 2800 ELO rating.

Updated: 18-10-2024 15:55 IST
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged victorious in the WR Chess Masters, besting French player Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the climactic Armageddon game. Arjun's adept performance throughout the tournament earned him the top prize, along with a 20,000 Euro reward.

The competition witnessed Arjun defeating notable chess figures, including his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the semifinals and Vidit Gujrathi. He also overcame England's Sivananda Bodhana, marking significant victories en route to the final.

Facing stiff competition in Vachier-Lagrave, Arjun maintained his composure with strategic plays, ultimately taking the title. His achievement brings him closer to the much-coveted 2800 ELO rating, a milestone he is eyeing in future tournaments.

