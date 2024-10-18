Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Triumphs: A New Chess Maestro Emerges

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi clinched the WR Chess Masters title, defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the Armageddon game. Arjun's performance in the tournament, including a win over R Praggnanandhaa, showcased his rising prowess. This victory moves him closer to an Elo rating of 2800.

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi made waves in the chess world by claiming the WR Chess Masters title, securing his triumph with a decisive Armageddon victory over France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. The competition featured two drawn Classical chess games in the final, underscoring Erigaisi's mastery and tenacity.

Arjun's recent accomplishments include being part of India's gold medal-winning team at the Chess Olympiad. His formidable skill throughout the event was evident as he pocketed the top prize of 20,000 Euros and saw his live Elo rating soar to 2796, inching him closer to the prestigious 2800 threshold.

This victory was further cemented by notable wins, including a semifinal triumph against R Praggnanandhaa and early victories over young prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan and fellow Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi. Poised to achieve new milestones, Arjun eyes the upcoming European Cup to potentially cross the 2800 mark.

