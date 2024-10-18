New Zealand on Brink of America's Cup Glory

New Zealand is poised to clinch the America's Cup, taking a commanding 6-2 lead against Britain in the first-to-seven series. Skipper Peter Burling's crew showcased superior strategy and execution in the challenging winds off Barcelona, gaining match point with two decisive wins.

Burling lauded his team's performance, remarking on their resilience following recent setbacks. The Kiwis are drawing from past experiences, having suffered a significant defeat in 2013, and are now eager to retain their title after their 2017 and 2021 victories.

For Britain, led by Ben Ainslie and backed by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the ambition remains to secure the coveted Cup, a goal elusive for 173 years. Despite Friday's setbacks, Ainslie remains optimistic, emphasizing determination and the potential for a remarkable comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)