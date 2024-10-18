Left Menu

New Zealand on Brink of America's Cup Glory

New Zealand is one point away from retaining the America's Cup, leading Britain 6-2 in the series. Skipper Peter Burling credits accurate wind reading and team execution for their success. Britain's Ben Ainslie acknowledges their shortcomings and vows to fight back in weekend races.

Updated: 18-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:15 IST
New Zealand is poised to clinch the America's Cup, taking a commanding 6-2 lead against Britain in the first-to-seven series. Skipper Peter Burling's crew showcased superior strategy and execution in the challenging winds off Barcelona, gaining match point with two decisive wins.

Burling lauded his team's performance, remarking on their resilience following recent setbacks. The Kiwis are drawing from past experiences, having suffered a significant defeat in 2013, and are now eager to retain their title after their 2017 and 2021 victories.

For Britain, led by Ben Ainslie and backed by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the ambition remains to secure the coveted Cup, a goal elusive for 173 years. Despite Friday's setbacks, Ainslie remains optimistic, emphasizing determination and the potential for a remarkable comeback.

