India Hosts 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship: A New Era in Sports

For the first time, India will host the 20th Asian Women's Handball Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Originally set for Almaty, Kazakhstan, the event was shifted to India. Teams from India, Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, and others will compete for a spot in the IHF World Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:40 IST
India is poised to host the 20th edition of the Asian Women's Handball Championship for the first time, marking another milestone in the nation's burgeoning sporting landscape. The event will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from December 1 to 10.

Initially scheduled for Almaty, Kazakhstan, the championship was relocated to India due to unforeseen circumstances. Besides India, prominent teams from Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore will vie for top honors.

Assistant Director Technical of the Asian Handball Federation, Abdullah Al-Theyab, praised India's hosting capabilities, noting its rising profile in sports and strong support for handball. The championship offers direct qualifying spots for next year's IHF World Women's Handball Championship, making it a crucial event for participating nations.

