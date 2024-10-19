Gaikwad Shines in Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy Standoff

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed with an unbeaten 80 on Saturday, leading a solid response in their Ranji Trophy Group A encounter against Mumbai. Yet, Maharashtra finds themselves trailing by 173 runs at the end of day two, reaching 142 for one.

Gaikwad received steady support from Sachin Dhas, who closed the day with a robust 59. Meanwhile, Mumbai commanded a substantial lead, driven by a striking performance from Ayush Mhatre, who garnered 176 runs. Shreyas Iyer supported with a commendable 142, solidifying Mumbai's upper hand.

Elsewhere, Baroda dominated Services, and Tripura recovered strongly against Meghalaya, showcasing impressive innings across the tournament. With notable figures like Shivalik Sharma and Sridam Paul hitting high scores, the Ranji Trophy season is proving fiercely competitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)