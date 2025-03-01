A Memorable Gesture: Shreyas Iyer's Heartwarming Gift to Net Bowler

In a heartwarming gesture at the ICC Cricket Academy, India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer gifted Jaskiran Singh, a net bowler and chartered accountant, a pair of spikes during a Champions Trophy practice session.

Jaskiran, who bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh, was left out of India's nets but was thrilled by Iyer's thoughtful act.

Iyer's gesture likely came as he noticed Jaskiran's disappointment. It made a significant impact, with Jaskiran expressing his gratitude and desire to eventually bowl to India's renowned players like Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)