A Memorable Gesture: Shreyas Iyer's Heartwarming Gift to Net Bowler

During a Champions Trophy practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy, Shreyas Iyer gifted net bowler Jaskiran Singh a pair of spikes. Jaskiran, a cricket enthusiast and chartered accountant, was moved by this gesture. Despite not bowling for India, his experience with other teams was memorable.
In a heartwarming gesture at the ICC Cricket Academy, India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer gifted Jaskiran Singh, a net bowler and chartered accountant, a pair of spikes during a Champions Trophy practice session.
Jaskiran, who bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh, was left out of India's nets but was thrilled by Iyer's thoughtful act.
Iyer's gesture likely came as he noticed Jaskiran's disappointment. It made a significant impact, with Jaskiran expressing his gratitude and desire to eventually bowl to India's renowned players like Rishabh Pant.
