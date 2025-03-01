Left Menu

A Memorable Gesture: Shreyas Iyer's Heartwarming Gift to Net Bowler

During a Champions Trophy practice session at the ICC Cricket Academy, Shreyas Iyer gifted net bowler Jaskiran Singh a pair of spikes. Jaskiran, a cricket enthusiast and chartered accountant, was moved by this gesture. Despite not bowling for India, his experience with other teams was memorable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:05 IST
A Memorable Gesture: Shreyas Iyer's Heartwarming Gift to Net Bowler
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a heartwarming gesture at the ICC Cricket Academy, India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer gifted Jaskiran Singh, a net bowler and chartered accountant, a pair of spikes during a Champions Trophy practice session.

Jaskiran, who bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh, was left out of India's nets but was thrilled by Iyer's thoughtful act.

Iyer's gesture likely came as he noticed Jaskiran's disappointment. It made a significant impact, with Jaskiran expressing his gratitude and desire to eventually bowl to India's renowned players like Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025