Left Menu

Gifted Shoes and Autographs: Net Bowler's Memorable Encounter with Shreyas Iyer

Jaskiran Singh, a net bowler with roots in Jalandhar, has been residing in the UAE for 18 years. He received a pair of Nike spikes from Shreyas Iyer during India's training session. Despite missing an autograph, he's hopeful of getting one in future sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:54 IST
Gifted Shoes and Autographs: Net Bowler's Memorable Encounter with Shreyas Iyer
Jaskiran Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

During a training session ahead of India's Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand, net bowler Jaskiran Singh received an unexpected gift. Though he didn't bowl to the Indian team, batsman Shreyas Iyer gifted him a pair of Nike shoes, marking a memorable moment for the Jalandhar-rooted bowler, now based in the UAE for 18 years.

Jaskiran detailed the moment, recounting Iyer's gesture of asking his shoe size and then presenting the spikes. Despite missing the opportunity for an autograph, Jaskiran cherishes the gift and aims to get it signed during the next interaction with Iyer.

Besides the shoes, Jaskiran enjoyed a photo opportunity with captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As India and New Zealand prepare to face off, with both teams yet to lose in the tournament, the outcome of their match will be pivotal in determining the top standings of Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025