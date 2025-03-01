Gifted Shoes and Autographs: Net Bowler's Memorable Encounter with Shreyas Iyer

During a training session ahead of India's Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand, net bowler Jaskiran Singh received an unexpected gift. Though he didn't bowl to the Indian team, batsman Shreyas Iyer gifted him a pair of Nike shoes, marking a memorable moment for the Jalandhar-rooted bowler, now based in the UAE for 18 years.

Jaskiran detailed the moment, recounting Iyer's gesture of asking his shoe size and then presenting the spikes. Despite missing the opportunity for an autograph, Jaskiran cherishes the gift and aims to get it signed during the next interaction with Iyer.

Besides the shoes, Jaskiran enjoyed a photo opportunity with captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As India and New Zealand prepare to face off, with both teams yet to lose in the tournament, the outcome of their match will be pivotal in determining the top standings of Group A.

(With inputs from agencies.)