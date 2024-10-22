Left Menu

South Africa's Rugby Squad Gears Up for Autumn Internationals

South Africa's rugby squad for the autumn internationals includes experienced players RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, and Damian Willemse, all returning from injury. The team will face Scotland, England, and Wales, adding to a strong lineup that recently won the Rugby Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:14 IST
South Africa's Rugby Squad Gears Up for Autumn Internationals
Portugal Rugby Team Image Credit:

South Africa has announced its squad for the upcoming autumn internationals. Noteworthy inclusions are seasoned locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert, along with utility back Damian Willemse, all making comebacks from injury. Willemse, who has been covering various backline positions for the Stormers, returns after missing numerous tests due to a finger injury.

Joining them is centre Andre Esterhuizen, making a comeback for matches against Scotland on November 10, England on November 16, and Wales on November 23. South Africa, fresh from a Rugby Championship victory, boasts a lineup enriched by double World Cup winners, including the trio of Snyman, Mostert, and Willemse.

Coach Rassie Erasmus selected 34 players for the tour. Despite injury setbacks ruling out key players like Faf de Klerk and Steven Kitshoff, Erasmus expressed confidence in the team, emphasizing their strong performances in the United Rugby Championship. The squad's depth offers ample coverage across the field, with notable contributions expected from players like Franco Mostert and Damian Willemse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024