South Africa's Rugby Squad Gears Up for Autumn Internationals

South Africa has announced its squad for the upcoming autumn internationals. Noteworthy inclusions are seasoned locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert, along with utility back Damian Willemse, all making comebacks from injury. Willemse, who has been covering various backline positions for the Stormers, returns after missing numerous tests due to a finger injury.

Joining them is centre Andre Esterhuizen, making a comeback for matches against Scotland on November 10, England on November 16, and Wales on November 23. South Africa, fresh from a Rugby Championship victory, boasts a lineup enriched by double World Cup winners, including the trio of Snyman, Mostert, and Willemse.

Coach Rassie Erasmus selected 34 players for the tour. Despite injury setbacks ruling out key players like Faf de Klerk and Steven Kitshoff, Erasmus expressed confidence in the team, emphasizing their strong performances in the United Rugby Championship. The squad's depth offers ample coverage across the field, with notable contributions expected from players like Franco Mostert and Damian Willemse.

(With inputs from agencies.)