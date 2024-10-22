Left Menu

Tactical Decisions Loom for India's Second Test Against New Zealand

As India prepares for the second Test against New Zealand, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggests KL Rahul should sit out if Shubman Gill is fit. Manjrekar emphasizes the importance of strategic batting positions, especially for Virat Kohli, who struggles at number three. Washington Sundar joins the squad after a stellar Ranji performance.

KL Rahul. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
With the second Test against New Zealand set to begin in Pune, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced a strategic recommendation for the national team. According to Manjrekar, if Shubman Gill is declared fit, KL Rahul should be benched due to his ongoing inconsistency in the recent format.

Gill, who missed the first Test due to neck stiffness, is seen as a preferable choice over Rahul, who managed disappointing scores of 0 and 12 when slated in the middle order. Manjrekar, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, insists that Virat Kohli should return to his successful number four position if Gill remains unfit.

Adding to the Indian squad's dynamics, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been included for the following Tests. Sundar's exceptional innings of 152 in the Ranji Trophy has highlighted his capability as an upper-order batsman, complementing his known spinning prowess. The decision underscores India's quest for a balanced team capable of reversing their eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

